Lorry victim, in his 60s, was ‘well-known Christian gentleman’

The death of a pedestrian after a collision involving a lorry in Broughshane, Co Antrim, has left the village collectively “stunned”.

DUP councillor Beth Clyde, representing the Braid area of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, said the dead man was Ronnie McCaughan, who was known personally to her.

Police said that he had been aged in his 60s.

Councillor Clyde said that “most people in Broughshane would’ve known Ronnie”, who had wallpapered her own house.

She said he was “very much a Christian man who had time for everybody”.

“He really was a gentleman – you couldn’t have met anybody nicer,” she said.

“He was past retiring age. He had just lessened his workload, but was still doing it.”

She had received a call from a family member in Broughshane sometime after the accident yesterday, which had unfolded at around 9.20am.

She quickly made her way to the scene, and saw Mr McCaughan lying at the back end of the lorry, covered with blankets, with emergency crews in attendance.

After a while, a doctor pronounced him dead.

She believes he may have been on his way to work at the time.

She added: “He belonged to the local Gospel Hall, and loved nothing better than to help bring the children to the Gospel meetings in the bus.

“He loved to hear their chatter and stories.

“Broughshane has been left stunned by this accident and my thoughts and prayers are with [his widow] Mary and the family circle.

“Please don’t forget the lorry driver and those who witnessed the accident, as they were very traumatised this morning.”

Also offering condolences were North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey, and North Antrim DUP MP Ian Paisley .