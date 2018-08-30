Lottery boost for tenants’ group

A newly formed resident group in Ballymena has benefitted from a cash windfall after receiving a grant through the Northern Ireland Big Lottery’s Awards for All programme.

The Slemish Court Tenants Group have been awarded £4,035 by the programme to support their Slemish Court Growing and Activity Project.

Residents from Slemish Court tenants' group.

People living at Slemish Court Independent living scheme in Ballymena were supported by Clanmil Housing to come together and form a tenant association so that they can apply for grants and access funding for a range of social, environmental and educational activities.

At their housing scheme they plan on using the funding to build a new greenhouse, complete with safety glass, a heater, shelving and trays, as many of the members of the residents group have a keen interest in gardening.

The remainder of the funding will be used for other social and educational activities such as purchasing an indoor bowling mat and equipment.

Robin Andrews, Chairperson of the Slemish Court Tenants Group, said: “We set up the Slemish Court Tenants Group so that we could have a united voice for the people that live here, along with a sense of belonging and purpose.

“We are delighted to have received this Big Lottery funding which will allow us to build a greenhouse and install a bowling kit. We hope that these activities will encourage an active lifestyle for the tenants here.

“As a tenant association we have also received funding from the Clanmil Community Fund, which helped fund a day out to the Ulster Museum in Lisburn.”

Austin Kelly, Community Cohesion Officer at Clanmil, assisted with the formation of the Slemish Court Tenants Group.

He said: “The greenhouse and activities delivered with the help of this funding will improve the health and wellbeing of people living at Slemish Court.

“Now that the group has the funding, the next step is to purchase the green house and the bowling equipment. We hope that everyone at the scheme will enjoy these new amenities.”