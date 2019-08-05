Macmillan and Council celebrate ‘Move More’

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Ald. John Smyth pictured with service users, health professionals and Council staff of the Macmillan Move More Antrim and Newtownabbey programme at a celebration event at Antrim Castle Gardens.

Move More is delivered in partnership by Antrim & Newtownabbey Council, Macmillan Cancer Support and the Northern Health & Social Care Trust. The event began with a tree planting ceremony in memory of those who have been lost through cancer, followed by a walk around the Gardens.

Many people living with cancer want to make positive changes to their lives and taking steps to have a healthier lifestyle can be a big part of this. Move More ensures that everyone living with cancer in N.I. is aware of the benefits of physical activity and is enabled to choose to become and to stay active at a level that’s right for them.