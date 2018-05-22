Macmillan award for Elma

A local woman has been awarded the Macmillan Volunteering Quality Standards Certificate, the charity’s quality standard for good practice in volunteer management.

Elma McCracken, a Macmillan Volunteer Coordinator based in the Macmillan Unit at Antrim Area Hospital, was presented with her certificate at the Macmillan Unit by Sally Convery, Macmillan Service Lead, Palliative Care with the Northern Trust and Lorna Nevin, Macmillan’s Partnership Manager.

Sally Convery, Macmillan Service Lead, Palliative Care with the Northern Trust said, “I’m absolutely delighted that Elma has been recognised with a MVQS Certificate.

“Elma has clearly demonstrated that her volunteer management skills are exceptional, ensuring that her volunteers are happy, motivated and feel valued and supported by Macmillan which in turn will allow them to provide an extremely important service to local people affected by cancer.”

Elma said: “I’m really pleased that I have been awarded this certificate. The NHSCT Macmillan Volunteer Service was established when the Macmillan Unit was opened in 2011 to complement the services provided by staff in supporting people affected by cancer.

“We currently have over 60 volunteers helping us in a wide variety of roles. They are such an inspiring group of people who share their time, energy and experience to help others so it is vital that they are getting the most from their role and have the information, training and support they need to enjoy it as much as possible.”

To find out more about how to volunteer with NHSCT Macmillan Volunteer Service at Antrim Area Hospital visit www.northerntrust.hscni.net/about/1656.htm