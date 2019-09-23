Macular Support Group

The Ballymena Macular Society Support Group is back after a summer break.

The group will meet from 10.30am-12pm, at First Ballymena Presbyterian Church, 18-22 Meetinghouse Lane, in the town on the third Tuesday of each month.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. The Macular Society, together with local people, organises the group, which aims to offer information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease and other sight loss conditions. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk.

For more information about the group, contact Karen Toogood on 028 91466 305, or email karen.t@macularsociety.org