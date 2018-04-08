Man arrested after defibrillator stolen

A man has been arrested after a defibrillator was stolen from outside a shop in the Greystone Road area of Antrim and damaged at around 1.30pm this afternoon, Sunday 08 April.

Inspector Colin Ash said: “This type of equipment is used to benefit the wider public and fitted on an outside wall so that it can be used in an emergency. It is a vital piece of equipment that could mean the difference between life and death for someone.



“The 22 year old suspect was arrested in the Antrim area this afternoon and remains in custody assisting police with their enquiries.



“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist the investigation to contact officers in Antrim Police Station on 101 quoting reference 824 08/04/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”