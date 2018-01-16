Man dies following Broughshane accident

Police have confirmed that a man, aged in his 60s has died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision on Main Street in Broughshane earlier today (Tuesday, January 16).

Inspector Peter Duncan “It is believed that the collision occurred just after 9.20 am when a lorry collided with a pedestrian.

“The road was closed for a number of hours following the collision but has since reopened.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information to contact 101 quoting reference number 264 16/01/18.”