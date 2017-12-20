Man injured in aggravated burglary

A man sustained injuries to his head and body during an aggravated burglary at a house in Crumlin.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at a house in the Camlin Park area of Crumlin last night (Tuesday, 19th December).

Detective Sergeant Adams said “It was reported to police that two masked men armed with firearms entered the property shortly before 8:30pm and assaulted a man who sustained minor injuries to his body and head before stealing cash and other items."

He appealed to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who has information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives at Antrim on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1400 19/12/17.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”