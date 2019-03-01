March arrives with a dolphin splash in Mid and East Antrim

Mid and East Antrim residents have entered the month of the dolphin.

The council’s Parks and Open Spaces team is highlighting some of the wonderful wildlife in the borough via the Creature Calendar which features one creature each month.

“This month is the dolphin. Drive along the breath-taking Coast Road and look out to sea. Dolphin species and harbour porpoises are often sighted along the coast from Whitehead to Garron.

“Dolphins are regularly seen in the coastal waters of Northern Ireland at all times of the year, usually in groups of 5-30 individuals. The main threats to dolphins are entanglement and drowning in fishing equipment, reduction in fish numbers due to commercial fishing, and pollution.

“You can help by making sure your plastic waste doesn’t end up in our sea. Always check if you can recycle your waste and try to buy sustainable products where you can.”

You can report your own sightings to the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group at http://www.iwdg.ie/.