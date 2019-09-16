Market in the Square

Market Square, Antrim, will come to life on Saturday, September 28, with an artisan food and craft market from 11am until 4pm.

There will be free family entertainment including mobile farm, face painting, balloon modelling, walkabout characters and arts and crafts.

The Soda Popz will be singing some of the best hits from the 1950s/60s, taking market-goers on a nostalgic trip back to the dance hall days, with some of the best-loved hits from that fabulous era - featuring the songs of Johnny Cash, Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Connie Francis and many more.

Those who attend can also wander through Castle Mall to experience a range of stalls and retailers.

Free car parking will be available at Central Car Park and Castle Street.