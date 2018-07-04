Marvellous Maud celebrates 109 years!

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has personally congratulated one of Northern Ireland’s oldest citizens – Maud Nicholl – who is celebrating her 109th birthday.

Ballymena woman Maud was born in 1909 has seen five British monarchs and two world wars.

She still lives on her own and previously shared her secrets to a long and happy life.

Maud revealed: “I’ve a good healthy appetite, never missed a meal.

“And no drinking, no smoking and no men!”

Mayor Councillor Lindsay Millar joined the birthday celebrations, presenting a bunch of flowers and a card to birthday girl Maud.

Councillor Millar said afterwards: “Huge congratulations to Maud on her 109th birthday.

“She is an inspirational woman and it was a privilege to spend time in her company this afternoon and pass on the best wishes of everybody in Mid and East Antrim.

“It is fantastic that Maud still lives alone and loves having her independence.

“Not only is Maud one of our oldest residents, she is also one of our most popular, as evidenced by the turnout at her party.

“I wish her many happy returns.”

Maud enjoyed her latest birthday tea party surrounded by friends and family in Ballymena.

She previously said: “I don’t feel my age in the slightest, in fact I have never felt my age.

“I have never had any illnesses. I went to see the doctor once and I had to get an antibiotic, but that was all.

“When I see other people, younger than me and I see how they are, I know how lucky I am.”