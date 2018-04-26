May 1 ticket release for Royal Marines band in Ballymena

Tickets for a performance by The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines will be released to the public from Tuesday, May 1.

The acclaimed musicians will perform at a special concert in The Braid in Ballymena on Tuesday, June 19.

Admission is free but strictly by ticket only (limited to two per person).

They will be available from the Box Office at The Braid.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said guests can expect an evening of exceptional music and visual grandeur.

Mr Reid said: “We are delighted by the response to our recent announcement that the prestigious, nationally acclaimed band will be performing in Ballymena.

“I look forward to what promises to be a hugely enjoyable event, with a charitable collection to be gathered in aid of good causes.”

In May of last year, the town played host to The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland for a spectacular parade, beating retreat and ceremonial Sunset in the presence of Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim Joan Christie OBE.

Highlights included popular classics, big band music, contemporary works and entertaining solo features.

The first citizen went on to predict another warm response from residents of the borough.

Mr Reid said: “Last year’s visit by Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland drew a great crowd and I have no doubt this event will be well supported by the people of Mid and East Antrim.”

A charity collection is to be made in support the work of local Sea Cadet detachments.

As with all Royal Marines Bands, the principal role is to provide musical support to the Naval Service, but within their secondary role, the bandsmen and women undertake a variety of duties by sea and land while on active service.

Members of the Royal Marines Band Service have previously been deployed on active duty in all the major conflicts of the last 100 years, including serving in The Falklands, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.