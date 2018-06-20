Mayor backs D-Day campaign for veterans to register for 75th anniversary commemorations

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has given her support to a call for D-Day veterans to register to take part in commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Landings.

The sailors, marines, soldiers and airmen who helped pave the way for the liberation of Europe were honoured on the 74th anniversary of the landings.

Services of remembrance were held in Bayeux, France, to mark 74 years since Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy on 6 June 1944, paving the way for the liberation of France and the end of the Second World War.

Veterans of D-Day have also been invited to register with the Royal British Legion to take part in the 75th anniversary commemorations planned for June 2019.

Mayor Councillor Lindsay Millar said: “We are extremely proud of our strong military links and heritage in Mid and East Antrim.

“Next year will mark 75 years since many of our brave service personnel made the ultimate sacrifice on D-Day.

“They must never be forgotten for the price they paid in order that we may live in freedom.

“I encourage all veterans from across Mid and East Antrim, and Northern Ireland to register their interest in taking part in next year’s milestone commemorations.

“It is vitally important their bravery and selflessness is remembered by this and every future generation.”

The Royal British Legion is working with partners including the Government, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, the Normandy Memorial Trust and the Spirit of Normandy Trust to plan significant commemorations to mark D-Day 75 both in France and the UK.

Contacting the Royal British Legion or registering on the Legion’s D Day 75 website will enable the partners to communicate with the veterans and their families as plans are confirmed and more details are released.

Last year, the Prime Minister announced funding for the new memorial in Normandy. The Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the inauguration of the project in June next year as part of the 75th anniversary commemorations.