Mayor praises Galgorm for world class event

Mid and East Antrim welcomed the world’s top restaurant and luxury spa providers for a glittering awards ceremony at Galgorm Resort and Spa last weekend.

The World Luxury Spa and Restaurant Awards are accepted as the pinnacle of achievement for prestigious restaurants and spas worldwide.

Award winners set the benchmark for luxury on the global stage and Galgorm Resort and Spa was selected to host the 2018 annual gala ceremony - the first time the awards have been held in the UK or Ireland, having previously been hosted in destinations such as Qatar. Categories were voted for by diners and spa guests over a two-month period, with awards then presented to luxury restaurants and spas within 32 different categories on a country, regional, continent and global basis.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar, presented the Overall Global awards.

She said afterwards: “The hosting of the awards by Galgorm Resort and Spa provided an incredible opportunity to showcase Mid and East Antrim, and Northern Ireland to more than 200 international media, VIPs and luxury spa and restaurant owners from 42 different countries.

“These awards recognise and celebrate the ultimate achievement in service excellence. It was wonderful to see Galgorm take UK’s Best Luxury Countryside Spa and the Best Luxury Hotel Restaurant in Northern Europe titles.

“Our tourism and hospitality industry continues to be a real success story with visitors flocking from around the world to take in our renowned attractions.”

The hosting of the awards marked another milestone on Galgorm’s journey to become an internationally renowned destination spa.

The resort has invested more than £35 million over the past 10 years with plans for further expansion of over £14 million over the next 3-5 years with 64 new bedrooms, a roof top spa, additional external spa garden and executive lounge.