Mayor raises local roads issues with Transport NI

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has raised a number of local roads issues with Transport NI at a recent meeting, including potholes, winter gritting services, street lighting, grass cutting and general road maintenance.

Cllr. Paul Reid said the meeting was “extremely useful” and an excellent opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues affecting those who live, work and visit Mid and East Antrim.

“The current political situation at Stormont has had an impact on the delivery of public services in Northern Ireland, implementation of vital policies and legislation, and budgetary considerations,” Cllr. Reid said.

He added: “The Northern Ireland Budgetary Outlook set out stark proposals for the future from the departments.

“All identified cuts over the next couple of years in order to meet the financial position.

“It was vital that we as a council took swift action to address this situation and ensure adequate provision for our citizens.”

Cllr. Reid added: “During our recent meeting with Transport NI staff, we discussed at length the urgent need for potholes to be addressed and sought assurances from the department regarding grass cutting, gully emptying, street lighting and gritting.

“I also raised the frustrations of citizens around the A8 Larne Road and welcome the measures planned by the department to ensure, as far as possible, that it remains accessible during severe weather.”

Cllr. Reid said the council, “as one of Northern Ireland’s leading local authorities” will continue to play a key role in devolved government and work closely with partner agencies, including the Department for Infrastructure, “for the good of all our citizens”.

“My thanks to those officials for their time and for taking the concerns of residents on board, and I also pay tribute to their staff who are currently out in often treacherous conditions to keep our road network accessible,” Cllr. Reid added.