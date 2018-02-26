Mayor remaining neutral for Cup clash

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim says he will be remaining neutral ahead of this Saturday’s hotly anticipated quarter-final clash between Larne FC and Ballymena United.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim says he will be remaining neutral ahead of this Saturday’s hotly anticipated quarter-final clash between Larne FC and Ballymena United.

Councillor Paul Reid, who is chaplain at Larne FC said that regardless of who wins on the day, it will be great news for the borough with a local team guaranteed a place in the semi-final.

“Like many across the borough, I am really excited ahead of Mid and East Antrim’s very own Match of the Day,” Cllr. Reid said.

He added: “I am honoured to hold the position of Larne FC’s chaplain during what is an incredible time for everybody associated with club.

“What is going on at Larne has captured the imagination and I believe it will only be a matter of time before the side is mixing it with the biggest teams in the Irish League.

“They face a tough encounter against Ballymena United, who are also enjoying hugely impressive success as past couple of years, and have been putting the borough on the map with their performances on the pitch.

“Of course, as Mayor, I will be a neutral at the game, with the guarantee of one of our borough’s clubs sealing a semi-final berth making this match a win-win for Mid and East Antrim as a whole.

“This glittering quarter-final tie at The Showgrounds showcases one of our top sporting facilities in the borough and a premier venue for sport in Northern Ireland.

“Both clubs players, officials, management and supporters continue to make us proud of their achievements.

“I wish both teams well ahead of what promises to be a fantastic game, which I am delighted to be personally sponsoring.”