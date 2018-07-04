Mayor urges people to stay safe around water

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is warning residents to take care when enjoying open water in the hotter weather.

With 62 miles of coastline, a vast river network and more paddling pools popping up around the borough due to the recent heatwave, council is encouraging everyone to be aware and enjoy water safely.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr. Lindsay Millar said that with the hot weather and school summer holidays, more people will be enjoying quality time, often around water.

She added: “It’s important to remember accidents can happen at any time, even in shallow water. Council is urging everyone to remain aware around water, but to still have a great time this summer.

“We have such fantastic scenery, marinas and beaches across Mid and East Antrim which are there to be enjoyed and explored, all we want to do is make sure that is done in a safe way so we can avoid unnecessary tragedy.”