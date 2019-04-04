McDonald’s Big Breakfast raises £500 for Women’s Aid

Alderman Stewart McDonald has donated a very generous £500 to Women’s Aid ABCLN, the proceeds of his Big Breakfast held in Ahogill Community Centre just before Christmas.

Alderman McDonald said: “This is our third charity breakfast for Women’s Aid ABCLN and we have raised an incredible £2,150 over the last three years.

“Thank you to all those who supplied the products, cooked the food and enjoyed a tasty fry up.

Karen McConkey, from Women’s Aid ABCLN, said: “We provide confidential support, information and emergency accommodation for women and children affected by domestic violence.

“This is such a generous response for a local charity that very much needs your support.”

Ald. McDonald added: “Thank you to everyone for their continued support towards such a wonderful cause. We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone.”

For more information or to support Women’s Aid ABCLN you can call 028 25 632136.