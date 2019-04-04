McDonald’s Big Breakfast raises £500 for Women’s Aid

Big hearted councillor, Alderman Stewart McDonald has donated a very generous �500 to Women's Aid ABCLN, the proceeds of his Big Breakfast held in Ahogill Community Centre just before Christmas. Pictured with Jayne Moore, Karen McConkey and Sarah Doherty from Women's Aid ABCLN.
Big hearted councillor, Alderman Stewart McDonald has donated a very generous �500 to Women's Aid ABCLN, the proceeds of his Big Breakfast held in Ahogill Community Centre just before Christmas. Pictured with Jayne Moore, Karen McConkey and Sarah Doherty from Women's Aid ABCLN.

Alderman Stewart McDonald has donated a very generous £500 to Women’s Aid ABCLN, the proceeds of his Big Breakfast held in Ahogill Community Centre just before Christmas.

Alderman McDonald said: “This is our third charity breakfast for Women’s Aid ABCLN and we have raised an incredible £2,150 over the last three years.

“Thank you to all those who supplied the products, cooked the food and enjoyed a tasty fry up.

Karen McConkey, from Women’s Aid ABCLN, said: “We provide confidential support, information and emergency accommodation for women and children affected by domestic violence.

“This is such a generous response for a local charity that very much needs your support.”

Ald. McDonald added: “Thank you to everyone for their continued support towards such a wonderful cause. We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone.”

For more information or to support Women’s Aid ABCLN you can call 028 25 632136.