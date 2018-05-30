McGuigan backs ‘vital service’ provided by community pharmacies

Local MLA Philip McGuigan has pledged his support to a review of funding for Community Pharmacies.

The North Antrim Sinn Fein representative was speaking after attending an event in Stormont were the issue was discussed.

“Community Pharmacies provide an invaluable service across this constituency and indeed across the north and it is imperative that a resolution to their funding crisis is found,” Mr McGuigan said.

He added: “If you take North Antrim as an example, pharmacies in some of the smaller rural towns and villages are the only point of contact to a medical practitioner.

“This service is vital and would leave a large gap if not there.”

Gerard Greene, Chief Executive of Community Pharmacy NI, the organisation which represents local pharmacies, said: “There is a real threat that the continued under funding by the Department of Health will result in pharmacies closing.

“We are now in a dire situation and one which we are not prepared to sit back and accept.”