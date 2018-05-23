Memorial benches to be unveiled to honour victims of Troubles

A special service of commemoration will take place at the People’s Park in Ballymena on Friday, June 8 to remember innocent victims of Northern Ireland’s Troubles.

Two memorial benches will be unveiled at the event, which will include a number of specially invited guests.

The benches, donated by Ballymena Victims Memorial Group, were installed in remembrance of all innocent victims from the legacy Ballymena Borough Council area who lost their lives as a result of violence in the province.

Chairman and organiser, and former Mayor of Ballymena, Maurice Mills MBE said: “I am really pleased that our group secured two benches in memory of all the innocent citizens of our town and the surrounding area who were killed during The Troubles.

“Tragically, our area suffered great loss during the dark days of violence across Northern Ireland.

“These benches will be a permanent reminder of those no longer with us and serve as a place of reflection and remembrance for their loved ones and the people of our town.

“The unveiling and dedication service is open to all within our community and we look forward to what will be a poignant and moving ceremony.

“Thank you to all of those who have supported this vital project.”

All Elected Members and members of the public are invited to attend.

The ceremony takes place in the People’s Park at 1pm on Friday, June 8.

Guests are requested to attend by 12.45pm.

To confirm your attendance or for more information, contact Mr Mills on 07740758551.