Michael Dunlop's moving tattoo tribute to brother William

A tattoo parlour in Coleraine says it was ‘honoured’ to be asked to complete a tribute to William Dunlop by his brother Michael.

The Death or Glory Tattoo Parlour posted an image of the tattoo on its Facebook page showing the tribute on 18-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael’s arm, which features William’s famous number ‘6’ and the names of his two daughters, Ella and Willa.

Michael Dunlop's tattoo tribute to his brother, William.

On Friday, owner Chris Kennedy confirmed to the News Letter that he had inked the tattoo for grieving Michael. Kennedy is a massive road racing fan, who is also the race secretary at the Armoy Road Races.

Ballymoney man William (32) was tragically killed in a crash during practice at the Skerries 100 on July 7, plunging Irish motorcycling into mourning.

Thousands attended his funeral at Garryduff Presbyterian Church as he was laid to rest in the same graveyard as his father, Robert, and uncle Joey.

Michael has understandably kept a low profile since the tragedy but his tattoo shows the bond between the racing brothers, who have carried on the legendary Dunlop racing legacy following their father’s death at the North West 200 in 2008.

Ballymoney brothers Michael and William Dunlop.

All-time TT record-holder Joey lost his life in an accident at Tallinn in Estonia in 2000.