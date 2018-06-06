Mid and East Antrim councillor leaves party

A Mid and East Antrim councillor is now sitting as an independent after departing UKIP.

Noel Jordan, who has represented the Carrick Castle area since 2014, is no longer affiliated with the party on the local authority's website.

In statement released yesterday, UKIP called for him to resign from the party, confirming it had "withdrawn the party whip from Councillor Noel Jordan with immediate effect".

A spokesperson for MEA said: “Council was advised on Tuesday, June 5 that Councillor Noel Jordan will no longer represent UKIP on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.”

Cllr Jordan has been approached for comment.