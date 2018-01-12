Mid and East Antrim health and well-being event

Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership is holding a health and well-being event in Ballymena next Wednesday (January 17).

The event will take place at the Adair Arms Hotel, from 2.30 pm until 5.00 pm.

It is being organised to provide information highlighting advice and support available in Mid and East Antrim for those suffering from drugs and alcohol related problems and their families and friends.

Health experts will be available from a range of backgrounds who want to help.

This event is supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.