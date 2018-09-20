Mid and East Antrim parks open again after Storm Ali

Parks across Mid and East Antrim have reopened today following inspection after closure as a safety precaution during Storm Ali.

Mid and East Antirm Borough Council took the decision to close a number of parks and cemeteries yesterday to ensure the safety of the public and staff, as well as minimising any risk from damage caused to buildings.

A council spokesperson said: “Storm Ali caused varying degrees of disruption across Northern Ireland on Wednesday, including in Mid and East Antrim.

“We worked closely with our statutory partners throughout yesterday and provided regular updates for citizens on council’s website and social media platforms.

“We closed a number of parks and cemeteries to ensure the safety of the public and our staff, as well as minimising any risk from damage caused to buildings.

“Following inspections, we are pleased that all our award-winning parks have fully reopened today.

“All bin collections were carried out as normal and our household recycling centres remained opened throughout Wednesday, as did our leisure centres.

“We have also been working with our partners in the Department for Infrastructure and offering support to clear any debris on roads and footpaths in the borough.

“We wish to thank all of our staff for their efforts throughout yesterday to ensure minimal disruption to services in Mid and East Antrim as a result of Storm Ali.”