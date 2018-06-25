Mid and East Antrim supports Fly the Flag campaign

The Armed Forces Day flag has been raised during a special ceremony in Carrickfergus.

Mrs Joan Christie CVO, OBE, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for the County of Antrim, joined the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Lindsay Millar and her deputy, Cheryl Johnston, on Monday for the event.

The flag is flying over sites in the borough throughout this week with council joining hundreds of local authorities and organisations throughout the UK taking part in the campaign.

Armed Forces Day, council stated, provides an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to troops, families, veterans and cadets.

The Mayor, Cllr Lindsay Millar, said: “Mid and East Antrim has a long and proud connection with our Armed Forces.

“By supporting the Fly the Flag campaign, we are demonstrating our appreciation for our brave service personnel, past and present, and their resilience and courage.

“This is an acknowledgement of the vital work they do in ensuring our safety and protecting us from harm at home and abroad.”

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council participated in the Fly the Flag campaign in 2015, 2016 and 2017 with the regional Armed Forces Day event hosted in the borough three years ago.