Mid and East Antrim to host 21-gun salute for Duke of Edinburgh

A 21-gun salute will take place in Carrickfergus this June to mark the Duke of Edinburgh’s 97th birthday.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is organising the special event in honour of Prince Philip.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh during a visit to Northern Ireland. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Three guns, supplied and operated by 206 (Ulster) Battery Royal Artillery, will fire off a total of 21 rounds.

Councillor Billy Ashe, who brought the proposal to the local government authority, said he was delighted council was marking the Duke’s birthday in spectacular fashion.

Mr Ashe said: “This will be a fantastic spectacle in honour of His Royal Highness.

“Mid and East Antrim is extremely proud of its strong links to the Royal Family and our rich military history.

“Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Catherine were granted the titles of Baron and Baroness Carrickfergus to mark their marriage and just recently we were delighted to welcome Prince Harry to our borough.

“As a garrison town, Carrickfergus has been of huge strategic significance for centuries. It is the ideal venue for what will be a superb event.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors from across Northern Ireland as we celebrate the birthday of a man who has dedicated his entire life to public service and been a formidable ambassador for the United Kingdom.”

In 1961, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh landed in Carrickfergus for the start of a two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

Further details regarding the gun salute, which will take place on June 11, will be announced by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in due course.