Mid & East Antrim nets the ‘SuperCup NI’

Sixty-one teams from across the globe are set to descend on Mid and East Antrim next month for the 37th edition of the SuperCup NI competition.

This year’s competition will see some of Europe’s most prestigious young players from teams including Valencia, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United take on some of Northern Ireland’s finest across four age categories.

MEA Mayor Maureen Morrow, said: “The SuperCup is rightly regarded as one of the world’s top junior sporting events and it is a brilliant opportunity for young people to take part at such a high level and inspire their peers. Events like these offer a welcome boost across Mid and East Antrim as visitors enjoy our fabulous hospitality across the borough’s hotels and guest houses throughout the tournament. With thousands of local and international visitors flocking to the borough, it’s also the perfect occasion for visitors to experience and enjoy our restaurants along with our world-class sporting venues. As a tourist destination this competition enables us to market our fantastic sporting and tourism facilities to a global audience. It showcases all that the borough has to offer for football fans and international visitors, bringing with it considerable economic benefits to our tourism, hospitality, retail and transport industries.”

The tournament kicks off on July 29 and finals night will be at Ballymena Showgrounds on August 2.