Millennium path re-opens

Works carried out on Millennium Path at Galgorm Wood have now been completed and it has re-opened to the public.

Mid and East Antrim Council had previously approved the temporary closure of the path following reports that some sections were unsafe.

Although the path is owned by Galgorm Resort and Spa, a permissive path agreement between Council and the landowner enable the path to be accessed by members of the public.

Since the closure Council have been working closely with Galgorm Resort and Spa to ensure that overhanging branches have been removed as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Director of Operations, Philip Thompson, said: “I would like to thank Galgorm Resort and Spa for their ongoing agreement and for carrying out the extensive works to improve the safety of the Millennium Path.

“I know many people enjoy this walk so I am delighted to see that it has been reopened to the public.”