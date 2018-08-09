Missing names to be  added to War Memorial

The names of more local people who lost their lives during the First World War are set to be remembered on Ballymena and District’s War Memorial.

Last year Mid and East Antrim Borough Council agreed the addition of verified missing names of the Fallen on the monument in Memorial Park, Ballymena.

In 2013 it was discovered that some of the local Fallen who died in The Great War were not honoured on the Memorial.

Research undertaken by History Hub Ulster on behalf of council and a public consultation found that up to 172 names are missing.

Those names are set to be engraved at the Memorial in the coming weeks.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Councillor Billy Henry said: “Thank you to all of those who came forward with new information regarding names they believed to be missing from the Ballymena and District War Memorial.

“We previously encouraged local people and those from further afield to check if their ancestor is on the published list of missing names and, if not, for them to share their information during the consultation period.

“We want to ensure as best we can that all those who made the ultimate sacrifice from Ballymena and District are now remembered side by side on the Memorial with the existing names of those who lost their lives.

“This includes any relevant local women who served in clerical or nursing roles.”

A service of rededication will be undertaken in conjunction with the Royal British Legion unveiling of the additional names this autumn as part of the Council’s Centenary of The Armistice Programme.

Councillor Henry thanked local historians who have carried out research on the Fallen from the mid-Antrim area in the First World War and said their work has enhanced understanding of the sacrifice.

He commended the local historians who set up Ballymena and The Great War website for their commitment in ensuring that the memory of these soldiers lives on.