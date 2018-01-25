MISSING: Police asking the public to help find Joanne Rawlinson

Police are appealing for the public to help them find missing Joanne Rawlinson.

Joanne, 29, from the Antrim area, was last seen at around midday on 23 January 23.

She was wearing skinny jeans, knee high black boots, a green coat with fur hood and grey jumper dress.

Joanne was driving a white Peugeot 207 registration number GJI2 HYO and may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland.

Police are asking anyone with information in relation to Joanne’s whereabouts to contact Antrim PSNI on 101 quoting reference CCS 34 of 24/1/2018.