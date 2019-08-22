Moat area selected for Ribbon of Poppies project

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has planted poppy seeds within the borough as part of the Ribbon of Poppies UK and Commonwealth 2019 Campaign.

The Ribbon of Poppies project started in 2017 by a group called the Memorial Mob and around the same time, the Ancre Somme Association launched a similar initiative so it made sense to work in partnership on a wider campaign.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor, Maureen Morrow said: “We are extremely proud of our strong military links here in Mid and East Antrim.

“As a way of remembering those who have served both past and present, we have planted well over 20,000 poppy seeds in a number of locations to raise awareness, remember their deed, honour their bravery and support them in their time of need.”

The Moat Area of Ballymena has been planted up with poppies and mixed flowers as part of the campaign.