Motorcycle club’s condolences on death of tragic swimmer

Members of a North Antrim road racing club have added their condolences to relatives of the swimmer who tragically died in Ballycastle on Monday morning.

Community midwife and mum-of-two Deirdre McShane sadly lost her life, while a second woman was taken to hospital.

With the North Coast community reeling from the tragedy, Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club posted on Twitter that it would like to offer “deepest sympathy to club member Martin McCormick on the very sad loss of his brother Joe’s partner Deirdre McShane”.

It added: “Deirdre passed away after a terrible tragedy this morning in Ballycastle. Our thoughts are with you.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Cara McShane, a relative, said Ballycastle was reeling from the tragic loss of a woman well known in the area, and the community was devastated for her long-term partner and immediate family.

“People are just numb. The sadness is even more profound given that it is so close to Christmas,” she said.

“We will be doing everything, as a family, to support all those impacted.

“Deirdre was 58 and she is such a lovable person, really well liked and loved.”