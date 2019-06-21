Moyasset True Blues fundraiser

Moyasset True Blues LOL531 has presented a cheque for £2,260 to the Drew Nelson Legacy Fund.

The money, from funds raised at their annual Saint Patrick’s celebration held at Galgorm Community Centre, was handed over recently to Bro. Harold Henning (DGM) for the Drew Nelson Legacy fund.

The fund, whose namesake was a good friend of the Lodge, was set up to encourage young people in further education.

Moyasset has a history of fund raising for charity with their best effort being the raising of £6,000 from a barbeque.