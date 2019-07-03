MPs called on to help tackle climate change

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley Jnr was among a number of Northern Ireland MPs to hold video calls with Christian Aid Ireland supporters on June 26 as part of a UK-wide effort to demand MPs help tackle climate change.

The Christian Aid supporters gathered at New Row Presbyterian Church in Coleraine to hold a pre-arranged call with their MP about the dangers of climate change especially for the world’s least developed countries.

Mr Paisley was among three Northern Ireland MPs who listened to Christian Aid supporters gathered in churches in Coleraine, Carnmoney, Maghaberry and Newtownards.

On the same afternoon, Christian Aid Ireland Chief Executive Rosamond Bennett travelled from her home in Islandmagee to join 15,000 people who descended on the Houses of Parliament in Westminster for ‘The Time is Now’ mass lobby of MPs on climate change.

The lobby comes within weeks of the UK Government making a commitment to reach ‘net zero’ carbon emissions by 2050.