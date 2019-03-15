N.I. yellow warning for snow issued by Met Office for Saturday updated

The warning covers a period between 2:00am and 1:00pm

The warning for heavy snow on the hills now includes a warning for heavy rain.

The previous yellow warning has been cancelled

Current Met Office advice states - 'A mixture of heavy rain and snow may bring some travel disruption.

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Bus services perhaps affected by snow in places, with car journeys also taking longer, mainly where routes run across hills'

The previous warning, issued on Thursday morning, had predicted a potential for 10-20 cm of snow above 350 m