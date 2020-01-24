N PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Getting ready for the next customers at St Patrick's Church sale are Mrs V. McClelland, Mrs E O'Hara, Mrs J Weir, M. McCullough and Miss Letters. 1989

Patients and staff on Ward Seven at Antrim's Holywell Hospital got a nice surprise from Ballymena flour millers, Robert Morton and Co., when sales director Michael Taylor called with a monster chocolate log big enough for 24 people. 1989

Mr J Crawford, principal of Cullybackey High School with staff member Miss E Kerr chat to Mrs J. McDonald and her daughter Cheryl in the school library during Open Evening. 1989

Members of Portglenone Primary School Parents' Association committee who organised a fashion show in the school. 1989