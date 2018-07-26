New beauty store creates 25 jobs

Up to 25 new jobs are set to be created at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park, as the shopping centre announces the arrival of the fastest growing beauty retailer in the UK, Beauty Outlet.

Representing an investment of £1 million, the store is set to be the largest store in the UK, occupying a 3,860sqft unit adjacent to Next.

The new store is the next to open amid a series of redevelopments at the Antrim-based centre this year as part of its overall £30 million expansion.

A number of changes are already in progression, including the construction of a new McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru

Beauty Outlet is set to open its doors on July 28, and the opening event will include exclusive discounts and offers, as well as a beauty demonstration from Northern Ireland’s top make-up artist, Louise McDonnell from LMD Makeup & Hair Salon.

Beauty Outlet stocks products from well-known brands, such as Revlon, L’Oreal, Rimmel, Max Factor, W7 Cosmetics, Real Techniques, NYX, Elizabeth Arden and Barry M.

Alastair Coulson, Managing Director for Lotus Property, said: “We are delighted to welcome Beauty Outlet to The Junction through this latest significant investment. The arrival of this popular and growing brand will add further choice for consumers in an ever-changing retail market.

“We want to ensure that we create a retail and leisure park which will encourage customers to shop, eat and relax. The addition of this strong brand is a testament to the confidence we have in redeveloping The Junction as Northern Ireland’s largest and most exciting retail and leisure destination, and we will continue to move quickly forward with further plans to build on our ever-growing success.”

Graeme Eastwood, Beauty Outlet director, said: “We are delighted to be setting up shop at our brand-new location at The Junction and, ultimately, increasing our footprint in Northern Ireland.

“Our vision is to deliver the widest choice of beauty products available at the most competitive prices. We’re relevant, fast moving and have an acute awareness of trend.

“We have had great success in similar retail schemes across the UK and look forward to working closely with the team here in Antrim to build our brand presence.”