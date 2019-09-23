New bespoke initiative aims to erase Hate Crime

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has launched a bespoke initiative aimed at eradicating hate crime.

The ‘No Hate Here’ campaign has been developed by Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP, Antrim and Newtownabbey Good Relations programme, PSNI and the Community Relations Forum and will work to ensuring that there is no place in today’s society for any form of hate crime or discrimination. It will also endeavour to eliminate hate crime by continuing to work to maintain Antrim and Newtownabbey as a place where we can all live, work and play in safety and know that residents and visitors can do the same.

The campaign reaffirms the Council’s commitment to challenging hate crime incidents and practices.

Any organisations, businesses or individuals can receive a No Hate Here resource pack by contacting either Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP or Good Relations team at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Tel 028 90340033 or 028 9031362.