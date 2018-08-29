New Centre Manager appointed at Fairhill

The newly appointed manager of the Fairhill Centre in Ballymena has reported the second and third quarters as good and is looking forward to a strong last quarter of 2018.

The Fairhill Centre recently announced the addition of River Island Kids and Frangos to the Centre and in the last two years, it has also seen Greggs, Chopstix Noodle Bar as well as Superdry and Starbucks added to the great mix of fashion for men, women and children along with a beauty, technology and healthcare offering.

Natalie Jackson, the Fairhill Centre Manager, appointed in April, said: “Like any shopping centre across the UK we’ve had our challenges, most out of our control, but I’m delighted with the addition of two new brands, River Island Kids and Frangos.

“We’ve had a good second and third quarter to date and with the new collection of Autumn Winter 2018 coming into the stores and Christmas en route, I’m looking forward to a great last quarter.

“The team at Fairhill Centre works hard to ensure the centre is full and we’ve had a number of events too, from keeping the kids entertained over the summer, with Jo Jingles as well as our imagination garden with ‘Stay and Play’.

“Looking forward to October, we’ve the renowned Ladies Lock In, an evening for men and women alike, which will have Cool FM’s fashion guru Rebecca McKinney and Pete Snodden providing the soundtrack of the night; we will have giveaways, style advice and a display of Autumn/Winter’s most sought-after trends.”

The Centre has also seen Marks and Spencer extend their opening times on Saturdays to 7pm. Wednesday night also sees a free car parking promotion for the Centre.

Natalie added: “Being part of the community is very important to the Fairhill Centre. We are an active Ballymena BID member; we like to host events for our loyal customer base and we will continue to go the extra mile and ensure those who travel from near or far to Ballymena and the Fairhill Centre will get a great welcome and selection of fabulous stores to shop from.”