New High Sheriff appointed for County Antrim

Mr Rupert Cramsie has been appointed the new High Sheriff for County Antrim.

Councillors extended their congratulations on the appointment after being were informed of the appointment at their January monthly meeting. Deputy Mayor, Cr Beth Adger, said: “This is a distinguished role and I wish Mr Cramsie every success in it.”

The Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, David McCorkell, also announced that Mrs Jacqueline E. Stewart, MBE, was appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant (DL) for the County. Welcoming her appointment, Ald Billy Ashe MBE said: “Mrs Stewart’s appointment as a DL is very well deserved.”

This is the first new DL appointment since Mr McCorkell took over as Lord-Lieutenant from Mrs Joan Christie, CVO, OBE.