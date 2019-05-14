New look Broughshane Library re-opens

Broughshane Library re-opened this week following a programme of refurbishment works.

The refurbishment includes a bright modern décor with new floor coverings and soft furnishings which blend well into the library’s garden setting along with a new feature customer service desk and computer tables.

The children’s area has got a colourful new make-over with the addition of two woodland inspired wall murals and a stunning feature wall in the adult area depicting the iconic site of Slemish Mountain.

Elizabeth Cook, Branch Library Manager said: “Our core and regular activities including Rhythm and Rhyme and Knit and Natter will resume the week beginning May 21 and we look forward to welcoming you into what we hope will be a warmly received refurbished library.”

Everyone is encouraged to come along and visit the new look library, join up and find out about the full range of services that are available.