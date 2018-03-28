New play facilities to open at Tullygarley

Children and young people from Tullygarley are getting ready to play as construction work draws to an end on a brand new park.

The nature-themed park is located near the community centre on the old Tullygarley Road. It incorporates a broad range of fun and innovative play equipment for children aged from three to 12.

There is also inclusive equipment which will appeal to children with a range of abilities.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Paul Reid said: “This park is a demonstration of Council’s commitment to inclusive play in this area and we want to promote our play areas as important educational and recreational resources which can be enjoyed by children with a range of abilities.

“Council is committed to working towards the inclusion of all children within their local communities. Social and environmental barriers should not deny any child this essential part of growing up. Children of all ages and abilities should have opportunities to play freely and confidently, with equal access to equipment and services and this is something that Council will be working towards as we enhance existing fixed play provision and develop new play opportunities across our borough.”

Alderman John Carson, who campaigned for improvements at Tullygarley explained: “I am delighted to see work nearing completion at the new Tullygarley Play Area. The Park has something for everyone and can be enjoyed by local families for years to come.”

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is in the process of developing a new Play Strategy for the borough and has already committed to a Play Pledge for the area which sets out its commitment to play in Mid and East Antrim.

The park will be officially opened at 10am on Thursday, April 5 by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Paul Reid.

A range of entertainers will be on-site to mark the event until 12pm.

For more information and to keep up to date you can go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/Parks