New recycling scheme sees Fairhill go green

The Fairhill Shopping Centre in Ballymena has partnered with waste management company, RiverRidge, in order to achieve its overall goal of zero waste to landfill.

As part of Every Can Counts campaign, which is supported by Waste and Resources Action Programme, the centre has recycled over 5,370 drink cans since October.

The energy saved by recycling these cans compared to making new ones can be equated to charging a mobile phone for 14 years or even boiling a kettle 21,480 times.

Natalie Jackson, Fairhill Shopping Centre Manager, said: “Within the Fairhill Shopping Centre, we are focused on our environmental performance including both reducing and disposing of the waste we create in a sustainable way.

“Each of our eateries who produce waste has a bespoke food waste wheelie bin, which is collected separately and finally composted. Cardboard is recycled, as are aluminium cans and the general waste is now being sorted and recovered as well.

“Working with RiverRidge has meant that we can capitalise on opportunities to develop innovative solutions to improve resource efficiency.

“As a result of RiverRidge’s full suite of waste management services, Fairhill Shopping Centre is fully compliant in relation to waste segregation and waste management and achieving our zero waste to landfill target.”

Pamela Jordan, Business Development Manager of RiverRidge, said: “At RiverRidge, we work with our customers to help reduce their impact on the environment through implementing integrated waste management strategies focused on driving material away from landfill and identifying value in waste.”