New UUP Mayor elected at council AGM

UUP councillor Lindsay Millar will take over the chain of office at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council after being elected at the local authority’s Annual General Meeting on Tuesday night.

DUP councillor Cheryl Johnston will remain in the position of Deputy Mayor.

Councillor Millar replaces outgoing Mayor, Councillor Paul Reid, while this will be Cllr. Johnston’s second term as Deputy Mayor for Mid and East Antrim.

Speaking about her appointment as Mayor, Cllr. Millar said, “I’m honoured to take up the chain of office for the great borough of Mid and East Antrim.

“I will ensure that I work hard to deliver for all the citizens living here and help promote the fantastic assets we have here on our doorstep.

“I want to make the Mayor’s Office more accessible to everyone, encourage more young people and more women into politics. I would like to help increase tourism to the borough and help deliver exciting projects for the area that will boost the economy.

“Animal welfare is also an important issue to me. I hope I can use my time as Mayor to raise awareness of animal cruelty and seek ways that local government can help to tackle this.”

Mayor Millar, who is currently studying for a Masters in PR and advertising at Ulster University, is the first UUP member to take the position of Mayor at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The 26-year-old is now one of the youngest mayors in Northern Ireland. She lives in Carrickfergus, is a keen horse rider, baker and enjoys hiking.

She attended Woodlawn Primary School then Carrickfergus Grammar School before going on to get a degree in politics from Ulster University. She has a close relationship to her mum Lorraine and her older brother Glenn. Lindsay sadly lost her father Nevin rather suddenly to cancer three years ago.

Mayor Millar has been involved in politics since 2007 where she started as an intern at her party policy office in Stormont. She currently works as part of a political team supporting Jim Nicholson MEP.

Deputy Mayor for the term is Cheryl Johnston, who commented: “It’s been a privilege to serve as Deputy Mayor during the past year and it’s an honour to do it all again.

“I have learnt so much this past year and hope that I can bring some of that experience to the role.

“I have a keen interest in sport and volunteer for the IFA so I hope I can use the role to promote good health and welling to all the citizens in Mid and East Antrim.

“I also went to school with Lindsay so we get on really well and I look forward to getting out and about and meeting lots of new people in Mid and East Antrim this year.”

The 26-year-old, who also hails from Carrickfergus, is mother to six-year-old Brooke. Cllr. Johnston also studied at Ulster University and has a degree in sociology and criminology.