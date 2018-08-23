New wedding pavillion opens at Ross Park

A local hotel has opened a bespoke wedding pavilion following a significant expansion project and £400,000 of support from Ulster Bank.

Owners of the Ross Park Hotel, Carmichaels NI Limited, recently carried out extensive refurbishment works which has revamped existing facilities, including the lobby and main function space.

The investment by Ulster Bank also supported the creation of a unique wedding pavilion, allowing civil marriage ceremonies to take place in a stand-alone venue at the hotel which is situated on the outskirts of Ballymena.

With capacity for up to 120 guests, the wedding pavilion overlooks a wooded area and tranquil gardens, boasts a stained glass window and has many other features designed to create a romantic, peaceful setting. The pavilion carries state of the art technology including camera equipment to live-stream your wedding all over the world for any family or friends who may be living overseas.

Director of Carmichaels NI Limited, Keith Carmichael, is expecting the wedding pavilion to attract many couples to the Ross Park Hotel.

“Weddings are a key part of our customer base at the Ross Park , and as such, we wanted to maximise our offering to would-be clients. Having noticed an increase in the number of couples opting for a civil ceremony rather than a church wedding, we decided to add on a purpose-built wedding pavilion away from the hustle and bustle of the main hotel,” Keith said.

He added: “Thanks to the financial support received from Ulster Bank, the pavilion itself has been finished to an exceptionally high standard and its many unique features make it the perfect location for any couple to tie the knot.”

Andy Tew, Business Development Manager with Ulster Bank, added: “The work at the Ross Park Hotel has been carried out to an exceptionally high standard and we’re proud to have played a role in this upgrade.”

It is hoped that the wedding pavilion will boost staffing levels at the hotel with owners expecting to create more jobs in the autumn.