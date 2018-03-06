New wheelchair accessible swing officially opened

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is delighted to announce that the first wheelchair accessible swing, of its kind in the borough, is now open at V36.

Speaking at the official opening, the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr Paul Hamill said: “I am delighted to officially open this exciting new piece of equipment at V36.

“I have already seen the swing used by many visitors to the park, which means we are making this fantastic shared space more inclusive and accessible to all.”

The seat of the swing will be secured via a RADAR key, which will be available to purchase for £3, from the Valley Leisure Centre, Antrim Civic Centre or Mossley Mill.

If you would like more information about the swing, contact the council’s Customer Accessibility Officer on 028 9446 3113 ext. 31020 or email Ellen.Boyd@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk