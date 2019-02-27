Northern Ireland Olympic hero Dame Mary Peters further honoured by the Queen
Dame Mary, from Northern Ireland, won gold in the pentathlon at the 1972 Olympics and founded sports charity the Mary Peters Trust.
She will become a Lady Companion of the Order of the Garter- the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.
1. Hemery and Peters
British track and field athletes David Hemery and Mary Peters with trophies awarded by the British Athletics Writers Association, UK, 29th October 1972. (Photo by Steve Wood/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
LONDON - APRIL 22: Former Olympian Mary Peters (C) poses with Men's Wheelchair Race winner David Weir of Great Britain and Women's Wheelchair Race winner Shelly Woods of Great Britain following the 2007 Flora London Marathon on April 22, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
3. The Queen & Duke Of Edinburgh Attend Evensong In Celebration Of The Centenary Of The Order Of The Companions Of Honour
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: Queen Elizabeth II (front C) sits next to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (front CR) during an official photograph with Companions of Honour after a reception in celebration of the centenary of the Order of the Companions of Honour at Hampton Court Palace on June 13, 2017 in London, England. (top row L-R) Reverend Anthony Howe, Reverend Richard Chartres, Evelyn Glennie, Baroness Warnock, Baroness Amos, Harry Woolf, Robert Smith, Baron Smith of Kelvin, George Osborne, Richard Eyre, reverend Paul Wright, Onora O'Neill, The Baroness O'Neill of Bengarve, Lt Col Michael Vernon (middle row L-R) David Young, Baron Young of Graffham, Maggie Smith, Menzies Campbell, Sebastian Coe, Michael Howard, Dan McKenzie, General John De Chastelain, John Major, David Hannay, Baron Hannay of Chiswick, Judi Dench, George Young, Baron Young of Cookham, Thomas Galbraith, 2nd Baron Strathclyde, Mary Peters, Roy Strong, (front L-R) Roger Bannister, Chris Patten, David Attenborough, Janet Baker, Peter Brooke
4. The Queen Marks The Centenary Of The British Olympic Association
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: The Queen greets past Olympian Dame Mary Peters (1972 Olympic pentathlon gold) at a receoption for past Olympians to mark the Centenary of the British Olympic Association at Buckingham Palace on March 23, 2005 in London, England. (Photo by John Gichigi/Getty Images)