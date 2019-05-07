NRC students are career ready

Northern Regional College Engineering and Computing students have been honoured with awards at the 2019 Career Ready Student Graduations.

The students were among over 100 young people from all over Northern Ireland who attended the Career Ready Graduation Ceremony in Belfast.

The ceremony marks a major milestone in their Career Ready journey, which prepares them for the world of work by linking them with local employers. This year, through the Career Ready Programme, some of the College’s Engineering and Computing students at the Ballymena and Magherafelt campuses secured valuable paid industrial experience, thanks to the College’s links with 40 different companies.

Among the NRC award winners was Rafal Filla who studies engineering at the Ballymena campus, who took home one of the Work Placement Student of the Year Awards, while Jude Moore, who also studies in Ballymena scooped a Student Ambassador of the Year Award. The College’s computing students also took home prizes. From the Ballymena campus Duncan Clarke won Work Placement Student of the Year and Jodie McClenaghan won Student Ambassador of the Year.

NRC is one of the largest Career Ready providers in Northern Ireland, currently offering the programme to its Level Three Engineering and Computing students in Ballymena and Magherafelt. Last year it was announced that the College would be extending the programme to include Business students at the Coleraine and Magherafelt campuses.

As part of the two-year Career Ready programme, students receive a fully-paid internship during the summer holidays. In addition, they benefit from one-to-one mentoring and skills development opportunities with their employer, giving them a solid platform for career success. During their internship, they have an opportunity to apply what they are taught in College to the workplace.