Irish League star: Irish Cup quarter-final off? I'll make a snow angel instead

Footballers don't like it when matches are called off - we all know that. But one Irish League star isn't letting today's lack of match action ruin his day.

Ballymena United midfielder Stephen McAlorum, who was looking forward to facing Larne in the last eight of the Irish Cup until it was postponed, has posted footage of himself making a 'snow angel' on Twitter. He's also called fellow footballers Michael Gault and Kevin Braniff to follow suit.

Ballymena's clash against neighbours Larne has been postponed until Tuesday, March 13 (7:45pm).