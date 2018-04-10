Puffins make annual return to Rathlin Island

Puffins are back on the stacks on Rathlin Island, according to the RSPB NI.

In a post the animal charity say: "Look who's back! The puffins are back on the stacks on Rathlin Island! We spotted around 100 today and there are more to come."

The ‘clown of the sea’ is unmistakable with its black back and white underparts, black head with large pale cheeks and a tall, flattened, brightly-coloured bill. Although most people don’t realise that these trademark bills are only for showing off during breeding season and they sport a much duller beak during winter!

For most of the year, puffins bob about at sea, returning to land in April. Most puffins start breeding when they are five years old and often live for more than 20 years. Some young, inexperienced birds may change mates after breeding failures but most will mate with the same partner for many years.

Rathlin Island, which lies just six miles off the north coast of Northern Ireland and is accessible by ferry from Ballycastle, Co. Antrim, is home to one of the UK’s largest seabird colonies, including hundreds of puffins.